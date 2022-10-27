LawCall
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announces business is soaring

JMAA says the airport is seeing a big increase in passengers
JMAA announces 2022 passenger numbers are at a 10 year high.
JMAA announces 2022 passenger numbers are at a 10 year high.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, passenger numbers are at a 10-year high.

They say airline partners American, Delta, Southwest, and United handled over 1.2 million passengers during the fiscal year that ended September 30th. These numbers are the highest since 2012 and outpace the post-COVID growth at most U.S. airports.

JMAA also says $32 million dollars will be spent on new projects and improvements at the...
JMAA also says $32 million dollars will be spent on new projects and improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.(WLBT)

They also said Passenger traffic is up 42 percent. 32 million dollars in capital improvements are also underway.

JMAA says the money is being spent at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.

These projects generate hundreds of good-paying jobs for Jacksonians and others in the Metro area and across central Mississippi according to the director of communications, marketing, and public relations for JMAA, LSherie Dean.

Runway and taxiway enhancements are reportedly taking place and a brand-new passenger jet bridge will come online in November.

There are also new food and beverage services that open as early as 5:00 a.m. for travelers.

