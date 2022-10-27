The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority announces business is soaring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, passenger numbers are at a 10-year high.

They say airline partners American, Delta, Southwest, and United handled over 1.2 million passengers during the fiscal year that ended September 30th. These numbers are the highest since 2012 and outpace the post-COVID growth at most U.S. airports.

JMAA also says $32 million dollars will be spent on new projects and improvements at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field. (WLBT)

JMAA says the money is being spent at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field.

These projects generate hundreds of good-paying jobs for Jacksonians and others in the Metro area and across central Mississippi according to the director of communications, marketing, and public relations for JMAA, LSherie Dean.

Runway and taxiway enhancements are reportedly taking place and a brand-new passenger jet bridge will come online in November.

There are also new food and beverage services that open as early as 5:00 a.m. for travelers.

