JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to deliver his annual ‘State of the City’ address Thursday night.

The speech comes amid an ongoing water crisis, an ongoing trash battle, and a rising homicide rate.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.