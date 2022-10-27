LawCall
Jackson firefighters battle massive trailer fire

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders in Jackson are investigating a trailer fire that shot flames high in the sky Thursday morning.

It happened on South Drive around 4 a.m.

The Jackson Fire department worked to contain the flames before they reached the wooded area.

WLBT is working to determine if anyone was injured in this fire and what caused it.

