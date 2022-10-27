LawCall
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash

Officer killed in deadly crash Thursday afternoon.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says.

The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck.

“As a result, he lost his life,” Davis said. “It’s very hard on our department at this time. It’s sad right now.”

Tarrio was on a motorcycle at the time, Davis said.

Tarrio was a patrol officer in Precinct 3. He was off duty at the time. The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene.

“We’re just trying to wrap our arms around each other and uplift each other,” Davis said. “It’s just a sad moment at this time for the JPD family.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

