Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening.

WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road.

The sheriff tells us Barbour was trying to avoid hitting a dog when he lost control of his BMW SUV and flipped the vehicle.

Barbour did have a laceration, the sheriff said, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He was airlifted to UMMC.

