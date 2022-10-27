First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have about 24 hours of decent weather ahead for us before rain impacts part of this weekend. The lows tonight will be in the 40s. Sunny weather will be taken over by clouds during the day Friday with highs in the 70s. Showers will move in after Friday night football and last throughout much of the day Saturday. There is a low end or marginal threat of severe weather for our area on Saturday. A few leftover showers are possible on Sunday. Sunshine returns Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The rainfall amounts should be between one and three inches. The drought monitor report is out and shows a moderate to severe drought developing for much of the area. Today’s high in Jackson was 73 degrades after a morning low of 40. The average high is 75 and the average low is 50 this time of year. We are still monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the tropics, but none pose a threat to our region.

