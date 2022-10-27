LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have about 24 hours of decent weather ahead for us before rain impacts part of this weekend.  The lows tonight will be in the 40s.  Sunny weather will be taken over by clouds during the day Friday with highs in the 70s.  Showers will move in after Friday night football and last throughout much of the day Saturday.  There is a low end or marginal threat of severe weather for our area on Saturday.  A few leftover showers are possible on Sunday.  Sunshine returns Monday.  Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.  The rainfall amounts should be between one and three inches.  The drought monitor report is out and shows a moderate to severe drought developing for much of the area.  Today’s high in Jackson was 73 degrades after a morning low of 40.  The average high is 75 and the average low is 50 this time of year.  We are still monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the tropics, but none pose a threat to our region.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Pepper, a 14-year-old Yorkie mix, was killed recently when she was attacked by a coyote.
‘I’m just playing this in my head over and over’: Pearl resident’s dog killed by coyote

Latest News

Rain likely into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: showers and few storms to become likely into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain emerges through weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain turns likely by week's end
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: