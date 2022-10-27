LawCall
First Alert Forecast: showers and few storms to become likely into the weekend

Rain likely into the weekend
Rain likely into the weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A seasonable and mostly sunny day will set up across central Mississippi as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to top out generally in the middle 70s as skies stay sunny. High levels clouds will likely pass overhead heading into tonight as temperatures fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Friday morning.

While Friday will start off with sunshine, clouds are expected to build in over the course of the day ahead of our next weather maker. There will be a slight chance for a few showers in far southwestern Mississippi later in the day, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the middle to a few upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely across our area Saturday as a closed low-pressure system tracks in from the southwest to the northeast. The best chance for rain will be during the morning and afternoon hours before tapering off into Saturday night as the system pulls away to the northeast. There is also a limited chance for an isolated strong to potentially severe storm with a ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ in place for a portion of the area. A shower could linger around into Sunday, but we could be drying out by that time as clouds hang around. Expect high near 70 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Quieter conditions will return early next week as we approach November with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

