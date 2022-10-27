First Alert Forecast: seasonable late week; rain emerges through weekend

THURSDAY: Sunshine remains in high supply through mid-week. A chilly morning in the 40s will trend toward more seasonable highs in the lower and middle 70s. A few high clouds may stretch across the sky late in the day, lingering into the overnight period. Lows will fall back in the middle to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Our next system will gradually make its presence known in the region through the end of the work week. Clouds will gradually increase through the day as moisture begins to filter into the area. Morning 40s to near 50 will transition back toward the middle to, a few, upper 70s. By late afternoon, a few showers could sneak into southwest Mississippi. Rain chances will gradually spready northward through the course of Friday night with lows only falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: A stacked low will trek across the region through the weekend, featuring periods of rain and clouds, impacting several events around the area. Highest rain opportunities will move in late morning through afternoon Saturday - tapering in coverage and intensity by Saturday night and Sunday. A limited risk for a strong storm or two could mix in for the afternoon hours as a warm front drifts northward Saturday. We’ll stay locked into the clouds for the most part through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The low will loosen its grip on the area by early week with a slow rebound in temperature – to the lower and middle 70s, rounding out October and heading into early November.

