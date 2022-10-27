Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage.

The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries.

No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency director.

The accident took place on Red Dog Road, two and a half miles west of Highway 25. The cause and circumstances are currently under investigation.

