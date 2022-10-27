Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.

Law enforcement officers were able to find illegal narcotics, firearms and United States currency during the search warrant.

FCSO says Cameron Deon Thomas, 22, and Christopher Sinclair Thomas, 25, both of Canton, were both charged with possession with intent while in possession of a firearm.

The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for those charges, according to the sheriff’s department.

