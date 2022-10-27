LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

85% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed the reading assessment

(Source: SMSD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The majority of 3rd graders in Mississippi passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment from the 2021-22 school year.

Eighty-five percent of students passed the test.

The assessment was not administered in 2019-20 due to COVID-19.

It was administered the previous year, but the passing requirement was waived.

The Literacy-Based Promotion Act enacted in 2013 was created to help ensure kindergarten through 3rd-grade students develop good reading skills.

The law was amended in 2016 and requires all Mississippi 3rd-grade public school students to score at level 3 or higher on the reading portion of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program English Language Arts test to qualify to be promoted to 4th grade.

“The current 3rd-grade reading results are very encouraging,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “Not seeing a steep decline in the passing rate is positive news, considering disruptions to learning caused by the pandemic.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Pepper, a 14-year-old Yorkie mix, was killed recently when she was attacked by a coyote.
‘I’m just playing this in my head over and over’: Pearl resident’s dog killed by coyote
14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

Latest News

A prototype of the new water meters planned for the city of Jackson.
Water revenue up $8.7M year over year, but still fell short of budgeted projections
Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi
Black bear (FILE)
TWRA confirms euthanzied bear responsible for Gatlinburg attack
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, October 27