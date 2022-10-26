Things To Know Wednesday, October 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns

National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu cases. That’s on top of the continued concern for COVID-19. At Children’s of Mississippi, their numbers in the last few days for RSV and the flu have been low. However, they did see a spike in hospitalized children with RSV earlier than usual in August and September. RSV is still out there. “We started seeing RSV toward the end of August and in September, and it has continued on,” said Dr. Anita Henderson, President of the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Flu is also an issue. “It just skyrocketed this weekend,” noted Dr. Catherine Phillippi, TrustCare Kids pediatrician. COVID doctors are still seeing it, but not in the high numbers they did previously.

2. Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare

A one-year-old is fighting for his life after almost drowning at a Byram daycare. Byram Police said the little boy accidentally fell into a swimming pool while at Little Blessings from Heaven Childcare and Academy Center on Friday. “The police academy doesn’t train us for this,” said Byram Police Chief David Errington. “It’s emotional. It is mentally challenging to us just trying to comprehend what happened and how it happened.” On the front door of the building are two notes stating that the Mississippi Department of Health has ordered the daycare to close its doors until further notice. “At exactly 3:53 p.m. Friday, our dispatch center gets a 911 call from a staff worker at the Little Blessings Daycare,” Errington recalled. “This 911 call is [from] a female worker. She was hysterical on the phone, saying she had an unconscious one-year-old and needed an ambulance as soon as possible.”

3. Court records reveal new details about the commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme

District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson (Toni Johnson)

A new trial date has been set for Toni Johnson, the Hinds County District 2 election commissioner tied to an election grant embezzlement scheme. Justice Jess Dickinson set the trial for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the Hinds County Courthouse. The decision comes weeks after Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, asked the special appointed judge for additional time to prepare for the case after a new indictment was handed down. Johnson is facing 26 felony counts related to the embezzlement of grant money awarded to keep voters and workers safe during the November 2020 elections. She was initially indicted in February, but was reindicted in September. At the heart of the matter is how the county allegedly misused more than $1.8 million in grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. The county received the funding in 2020. Court records reveal additional details about Johnson’s alleged involvement in the scheme, including an alleged sexual affair with Cornelius Johnson, one her co-defendants, who she hand-picked to provide services he was not qualified to perform.

