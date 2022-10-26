LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. A federal jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges Hill, accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.

Victor Hill had been suspended as Clayton County sheriff after his indictment last year.

Prosecutors said he had detainees strapped into restraint chairs for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions.

Defense attorneys asserted that Hill used the restraint chair legally to maintain order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
Brendan Saizen, 19
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

Latest News

Senate study committee concludes hearings on women, children and families (AP Photo/Rogelio V....
Senate study committee concludes hearings on women, children and families
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
Authorities say mail theft is once again on the rise.
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas