LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says

Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.
Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The most common type of star in our universe, an M dwarf, would likely not be able to handle nearby planets that could host life.

That’s according to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

In studying a planet orbiting an M dwarf 66 light-years from Earth, researchers found no indication that the star could hold onto an atmosphere at all.

The finding proved disappointing, since scientists had been hoping the star would be able to host planets with atmospheres, potentially rich with carbon and perfect for the creation of life.

Since carbon molecules are considered the building blocks of life, a planet without them is unlikely to be hospitable to living things.

In a statement, a planetary scientist said the findings “don’t bode well for other types of planets orbiting M dwarfs.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Ruby Wilkerson
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
Lisandro Arellano has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida, according to the authorities.
GRAPHIC: Florida man arrested for animal cruelty after dragging dog with truck
Attorney Benjamin Crump, third from right, addresses the media alongside 17-year-old Erik...
Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger ‘touch and go’
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life.
Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car