Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

