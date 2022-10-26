JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.

Police have not said how the crash happened, only that they’re still investigating. The wreck happened less than a mile away from Smith’s home.

The teenager’s mom, Stephanie Smith, said Thursday night began like any other.

“We were home eating ice cream and my middle daughter was ready to come home from work,” Smith said. “I told her to go pick up her sister who worked not far from where we lived.”

About two hours passed, and Smith thought maybe her girls were just riding around. But the mom’s 16-year-old called asking why Shamerria had yet to pick her up.

“I was like ‘What?’ trying to figure out where Shamerria was,” Smith said. “I told my daughter I would call to find out where her older sister was and pick her up in the meantime.”

But before Stephanie could get to the end of the street near her home, she saw several policemen, bright lights, and crime scene tape around what appeared to be an accident. Then she recognized her red Nissan Altima.

“I was like, ‘Is that my bumper?’ I pulled over and got out and started asking people what kind of car that was but they didn’t know.”

As she walked closer to the scene to confront police, an officer stopped her, asking her not to approach the crime scene.

“I said, ‘Sir, I think that’s my car and I‘m trying to find my baby. Where is my daughter? Please, tell me if that’s my daughter!’”

The vehicle was almost unrecognizable.

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday (WLBT)

As one officer tried to calm her down, Smith said a female officer came over to ask her more questions. Minutes later, the mom saw the coroner’s marked vehicle pull up.

She says she nearly blacked out.

“My mind just went blank. I just kept thinking this wasn’t real,” Smith said.

After confirming the mother’s identity, Smith said an officer handed her Shamerria’s license and cell phone and gave her the news no parent wants to hear.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It’s still a lot of debris out on the street. When I drive past there, I tear up because I know that’s where my daughter took her last breath.”

Stephanie Smith said she will miss her daughter’s smile and calling her name. She wanted to travel after graduation.

“She loved fashion and styling and wanted to travel and see the world. She wanted to visit other countries and places,” Smith said.

The close-knit family is inviting Provine High School students, and the community to a balloon release on October 30, the day Shamerria would have turned 19.

Police have not released the name of the other driver, their condition, or said if they will face charges.

Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday (WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.