New ownership announced for Hal & Mal’s

Malcolm White (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An iconic downtown restaurant and bar now has new ownership.

Malcolm White is announcing that Hal & Mal’s has been sold to Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi.

The two will take over the establishment on November 1, according to a news release.

“Hal & Mal’s has been much more than a business for all these years,” White said in a statement. “This is our family legacy, and this transition isn’t one we have taken lightly. We believe the treasure that is Hal & Mal’s is in good hands with Damien and Mary Sanders.”

He said the transition is “an investment in the preservation of Hal & Mal’s legacy.” The establishment has been open for 37 years and has been an anchor of downtown Jackson life.

The couple previously purchased Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren. Damien Cavicchi recently served as director of culinary operations and executive chef at the Country Club of Jackson. Mary Sanders is the owner of Ferriss & Company, a Jackson-based interior design and branding development firm.

