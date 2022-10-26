LawCall
Madison man convicted after attacking father-in-law with baseball bat

John Saxton, 33
John Saxton, 33(Madison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat.

John Garran Saxton, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

A fight broke out on August 24, 2021.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic call in the Ashbrooke subdivision.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man lying on the ground with a severe head wound.

Deputies say Saxton had first slapped his mother-in-law and then pulled a gun on his father-in-law and attacked him with a bat. He was transported to the hospital where he had skull fractures and suffered permanent hearing loss in both ears.

The assault on the mother-in-law was a misdemeanor handled through Madison County Justice Court. However, the male victim’s injuries and the use of the bat elevated those charges to a felony offense.

“This situation quickly spun out of control for the victim and his wife due to the aggressive and violent nature of the defendant,” Bramlett said.

No details were released about how the argument escalated.

Saxton will be sentenced at a later date.

