Junior League of Jackson gifts JPS schools with over $100K

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Junior League of Jackson presented the Jackson Public School District with a check to help teachers and staff meet their educational needs.

The league awarded 22 grants in partnership with the Mississippi Education Foundation Trust Fund.

A big check was presented Tuesday at Spann Elementary School. Thirteen Jackson Public Schools are receiving a total of more than $100,000.

The money will help teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade enhance, enrich, and support the JPS curriculum.

Jackson Public School District’s Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Micheal Cormack is thrilled about the impact the funds will have on children.

“What this contribution will do is these many grants, ranging in size from $230 dollars to $10,000 dollars, help to exceed literacy projects throughout our district,” Cormack said. “So we are excited that our elementary teachers contributed some pretty creative grants and helped support programming. They gave a profound impact on our kids.”

The Junior League of Jackson also supports more than 30 other community projects and initiatives across the metro area.

