JRA seeking $617K in back rent from Greyhound, parent company

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A transportation provider that recently ceased operations in downtown Jackson could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent and other expenses, according to a federal lawsuit.

The Jackson Redevelopment Authority recently filed suit against Greyhound Lines Inc., and its parent company, Flix North America, seeking $617,000 in unpaid rent for its time spent at Union Station. The entity also is seeking costs to remove or close off an underground fuel tank Greyhound installed years ago when it began occupying the site.

The suit was filed on October 24, days after the company quit providing services in Jackson. According to the suit, Greyhound failed to pay $617,250 in holdover rent to JRA, the entity that owns Union Station, an amount that has been on the books since before March 2020.

According to court records, Greyhound argued that it didn’t owe the money, and deserved an offset in rental fees due to expenses incurred at the station.

Meanwhile, JRA alleges that the company has yet to remove an underground storage tank and related above-ground equipment that Greyhound was supposed to close in place or remove at the end of its lease.

“To date, Greyhound has not contacted JRA regarding the fuel tank, and has taken no action to either close or remove it,” JRA wrote in its complaint. “The continued presence of the fuel tank creates actual and/or potential problems for JRA, including the presence of a safety hazard, and the likelihood of creation and/or exacerbation of contaminants and similar environmental hazards that will violate [environmental] laws.”

The authority tells the court that Greyhound’s failure to remove the tank means JRA will have to take action on its own.

Greyhound left Union Station in August, with plans to open up a terminal at Love’s Truck Center in Flowood. However, the city of Flowood sent the company a “cease and desist” letter, saying due to the sites’ “unsuitability” and because they did not have the proper zoning to locate there.

“Greyhound complied with Flowood’s demands and halted operations there. It then resumed operations at Union Station,” the complaint states.

In a September 1 letter, JRA acknowledged it had received an August 21 letter that Greyhound was terminating its lease agreement and calculated that the company’s last day to operate at Union Station was September 21.

“Greyhound continued to operate at Union Station after the deadline, but has since ceased operations,” the suit states.

The next closest bus depot is in Vicksburg, WLBT previously reported.

