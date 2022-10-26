Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time.

The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly.

Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO of the Ridgeland Tourism Commission, and Katie Coats, who is the Director of Marketing & Public Relations with Visit Ridgeland, talked to 3 On Your Side about it.

For more information, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.