Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

When the news of his death reached his great-grandmother Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April.

When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a sick joke.

While Jordan said her time with Cairo was short, she remembered how happy he was, especially when he first learned to crawl and move around.

She said the boy’s mother took him away in a rage one day, and his Atlanta family never saw him again.

Their departure. and now Cairo’s death, has left the family with more questions than answers.

“What happened?” Jordan asked. “I mean, what caused it? I mean, just what happened? Why did you even have the nerve or audacity to dispose of him like that? Why couldn’t you take him to the hospital or wherever if he was sick? I don’t know. We don’t know what was wrong with him. That’s the part.”

She said she’s still in disbelief that her precious great-grandson is no longer here.

“I just want to know what happened,” Jordan said. “That baby didn’t deserve that. He was sweet.”

Jordan said it hurt her so bad to know he was in a suitcase and if she was given the chance, she would have gladly cared for Cairo herself.

