LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.

“I’m not sure if the water is safe yet. So why take a chance,” said Hilda Wansley.

The Jackson resident was one of the hundreds lined up for water at New Horizon Church Tuesday. However, she’s getting more than clean drinking water. The National Clean Water Collective, the Young Turks, and Life Beyond Water want residents to know the condition of their tap water. The first 100 residents and businesses could register for free testing.

“I signed up. I can’t wait to get the information,” said Wansley. “Come and test my water because I don’t drink it. I don’t wash my face in it, and the only reason I take a shower in it is because you have to boil too much water to go in your tub”.

Weeks after the city’s water crisis, residents still wait in line for the opportunity to get water they feel they can trust. The organizations distributed boxed water during the event. National Clean Water Collective officials say they conducted tests in Flint, Michigan, and want residents to know what’s in the water system.

“That’s super important, actually. That’s the first step before getting any other filters and stuff in your home. You need to know what’s in your water,” said Syrah Scott Executive Chairman of National Clean Water Collective. So our goal is to get people signed up to get their water tested.”

North Jackson resident Olivia Bolden thinks getting the water tested could determine what she was drinking over the years.

“I think that it’ll be a good idea to have it checked because right now really afraid to drink water,” said Bolden. “We really need them to get this water situation under control. They need to work together.”

The groups plan to collect water samples through Wednesday, with testing conducted by a nationally accredited lab. To have your water tested, text CHECKYOURTAP to 833-943-1475.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Ruby Wilkerson
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
Inmate steals city truck before being captured in Ridgeland
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme