LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Forest Hill High School to remain virtual due to lack of water pressure

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will remain virtual Wednesday due to a lack of water pressure.

The Jackson Public School District made the announcement Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, school staff and families have been notified.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Ruby Wilkerson
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
Inmate steals city truck before being captured in Ridgeland
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland