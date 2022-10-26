Forest Hill High School to remain virtual due to lack of water pressure
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will remain virtual Wednesday due to a lack of water pressure.
The Jackson Public School District made the announcement Tuesday evening.
According to a press release, school staff and families have been notified.
