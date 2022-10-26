First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather will continue tonight through Friday.  Highs will reach the 70s with partly sunny skies.  Overnight lows will be in the 40s.  The next system arrives Friday night into Saturday.  This will bring rain to our area, but the severe weather threat is minimal.  Showers will linger Saturday night and Sunday.  Breaks of sunshine should return Sunday after much of the area receives about an inch or so of rain.  Next week will start sunny with highs in the 70s.  The tropics are starting to heat up again.  A system may develop by this weekend in the western Atlantic and move northward out to sea.  Another system might flare up in the Caribbean and move westward toward Central America.  Today’s high reached 71 in Jackson and the overnight low was 44 this morning.  The average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 50.

