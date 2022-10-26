First Alert Forecast: cooler, brighter Wednesday; rain to return by weekend

WEDNESDAY: A fresh airmass returns to the region to move into the mid-parts of the work week. Expect cool morning 40s to give way to the upper 60s and lower 70s amid mainly sunny skies. Breezes won’t be nearly as aggressive as Tuesday – but may be noticeable at times through the afternoon hour, reinforcing the cooler air. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine remains in high supply through mid-week. A chilly morning in the 40s will trend toward more seasonable highs in the lower and middle 70s. A few high clouds may stretch across the sky late in the day, lingering into the overnight period. Lows will fall back in the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Our next weather maker will begin to make its presence known with clouds increasing through Friday. A slider system will trek across the region late Friday into Saturday and will feature periods of rain and clouds by the weekend, potentially impacting several events around the area. Highest rain opportunities will move in late morning through afternoon Saturday - tapering in coverage and intensity by Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll stay locked into the clouds for the most part through the weekend. The system will gradually pull away early next week.

