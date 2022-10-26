LawCall
First Alert Forecast: cool & sunny today; chance for rain returns into the weekend

Rain likely over the weekend
Rain likely over the weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon now that high pressure has built in overhead. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today in the wake of yesterday’s cold front in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With clear skies in place, it will be a quick cool down to the 50s this evening before we bottom out in the 40s overnight.

Quiet conditions will also persist into Thursday as remain under high pressure. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer and closer to normal in the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will get cool out tomorrow night into Friday morning with low temperatures down in the upper 40s.

While most of Friday is on track to feature dry weather, the chance for rain will begin to creep upwards overnight into Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some which could be heavy at times, will spread across the area Saturday as a low-pressure system tracks in overhead. Events happening across the area early this weekend could be impacted by the rain. Rain chances look to taper off by Sunday into next week as the system pulls away from the area to the northeast.

