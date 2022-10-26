Coroner: 21-year-old man killed ‘execution’-style in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A coroner says that a 21-year-old shooting victim was executed in Natchez late Wednesday.

According to Coroner James Lee, Delronta Tyler was rushed to the emergency room at Merit Health, and was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

Natchez Police are now investigating.

“I’ve seen many shootings in this county, but this was not just a shooting, it was an execution,” Lee stated.

