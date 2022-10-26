LawCall
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown.

The second shooting happened at 2 p.m. on Gretchen Street. William Ford, 36, was also taken to UMMC in severe but stable condition.

If you have any information of either of these shootings, you are asked to contact Jackson police at 601-355-8477.

