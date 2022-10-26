LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28,...
Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states.

The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio.

The alcoholic version of Mountain Dew contains 5% alcohol and comes in several different flavors.

Before the announcement that the drink will be distributed to Ohio, Hard MTN Dew was only available in nine other states.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
Jesse Honea
Man charged after inappropriately touching a child in Pike County
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
1 woman, 3 men killed over course of two days, bringing Jackson’s homicide count to 115

Latest News

P-EBT benefits released for children under 6, beginning Oct. 13
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a white bean chili recipe on Today at 11
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Iconic Jackson businesses committed to the capital city
Iconic Jackson businesses committed to serving the capital city