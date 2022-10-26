Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested by Pearl Police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alabama armed robbery suspect was arrested by Pearl Police Tuesday evening.

The Pearl Police Department arrested Douglas York, of Columbiana, Alabama, at a local hotel.

Officers found York’s vehicle at the Econolodge parking lot and determined his room number with the help of the hotel.

According to the department, when officers knocked on the door, York’s girlfriend came out and confirmed he was in the room.

York was taken to the Rankin County Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to Shelby County in Alabama.

