LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines

An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.(Audrey McAvoy | AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY MCAVOY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.

The military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one starting Tuesday.

Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12 hours.

The fuel has been sitting in the pipes since the military suspended use of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility last year after it leaked petroleum into a drinking water well serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
Carter Blane Biven
Silver Alert canceled for 22-year-old Chickasaw County man
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Latest News

Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
Jackson water crisis could be early test for EPA’s new civil rights and environmental justice arm
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
WLBT at 10p
Goodman residents ask city for more officers during crime increase