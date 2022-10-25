LawCall
Two dilapidated downtown structures set for demolition following Jackson Council vote

The structures will soon be torn down, following a vote by the Jackson City Council.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dilapidated structures just a short distance from Jackson’s multimillion-dollar convention center are set to be torn down.

Tuesday, the city council approved a $47,755 contract with Love Trucking Co. to demolish buildings at 220 and 226 W. Pascagoula St.

Under terms of the agreement, the company will bring down the buildings within 30 days of being given a notice to proceed by the mayor. A notice to proceed is required before work on a city project can begin.

The structures are located along Pascagoula, next to parking for the Jackson Convention Complex. The buildings have been eyesores for years, with busted and boarded up windows, rotting roofs and plants growing through the floors inside.

The city’s Planning and Development Department bid out the work earlier this year. Love submitted the lowest and best bid, according to council documents.

Jackson eventually hopes to redevelop the convention center parking lot, bringing in a hotel, parking garage and other features.

The contract was approved unanimously, as part of the council’s consent agenda.

