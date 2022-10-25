Things To Know Tuesday, October 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl

Ruby Wilkerson (Madison County SO)

A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving her with bruises around her eye. The District Attorney’s office says a judge sentenced Wilkerson to 10 years in prison, with eight of those years being suspended. Wilkerson will also be required to serve five years of probation once she is released. Due to Wilkerson being a convicted felon, she will no longer be able to work in a care facility again, the District Attorney’s office says.

2. University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning voted to appoint Dr. Joe Paul as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. Paul is currently serving as interim president of the university. (University of Southern Mississippi)

Joe Paul, Ph.D., will serve as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. The decision came after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the new institution president and voted to appoint Paul, who is currently serving as interim president of the university. “During the Listening Sessions held on the campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, the campus community spoke clearly and passionately about why Dr. Joe Paul is unquestionably the right person to fill the role on a permanent basis,” said Trustee Gee Ogletree, co-chair of the Board Search Committee. “I have known and witnessed Dr. Paul’s exceptional contributions to the university for over four decades. “I recognize Dr. Paul’s energy, relationships, affection and years of service to Southern Miss have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the right person to guide the University into its next chapter of leadership and excellence in teaching, service and research in the state and nation.”

3. Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’

Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task over the city’s ability to run its water system. He pointed to the fact that Jackson had issued a request to manage its water plants, despite the state having issued one days earlier, and cited the numerous interviews with national media, where he said Lumumba had insulted the people of the state. On Monday, Lumumba refuted the governor’s claims, saying he loves the people of Mississippi, and that the people of the state should not be lumped into his “failure to fund Jackson over time.” “You will find at no time, in any of my comments, have I ever spoken poorly about the people of Mississippi,” he said. “I love the people of Mississippi. What I have done is challenged the leadership of the state in order to address the failure to fund Jackson over time.”

