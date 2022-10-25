Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Cinderella is not the only one to leave a shoe behind. However, instead of a glass slipper, officials found a “pumpkin Croc” at the scene of a crash.

Columbia Police Department detectives need your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car through the front doors of a Shell Station early Tuesday morning.

According to CPD, a man was seen entering the station’s parking lot in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Oct. 25, on U.S. Highway 98.

After crashing his car through the front doors of the store, the suspect then allegedly began to loot the store of alcohol and tobacco products.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a cap; a red, long-sleeve Georgia Bulldogs shirt; gray pants and one Halloween pumpkin Croc. He reportedly left the other Croc at the scene of the crash.

The exact make and model of the vehicle have not been determined at this time.

- (Columbia Police Department)

On a Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said “our wonderful officers here at Columbia PD would like to help this man by returning his other ‘pumpkin Croc.’”

If you have any information about this individual, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225 or Columbia PD E-911 Dispatch at 601-736-8204

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

