LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Authorities say Ronnie L. Martin was shot and killed by police in Senatobia, Miss. Sunday...
Authorities say Ronnie L. Martin was shot and killed by police in Senatobia, Miss. Sunday afternoon. (Old mugshot of Martin from Laurel Co. Detention Center)(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi.

Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.

Authorities in Mississippi say Martin kidnapped the woman from Laurel County. He was later shot and killed Sunday afternoon by officers in Senatobia, Miss.

The Tate County, Mississippi coroner told us Martin led authorities on a chase and got involved in a stand-off with police just before 5 o’clock Sunday. He was shot and killed by police after investigators say Martin pointed a gun at them.

One of our sister stations in the Memphis area was there shortly after the shooting and spoke to people who witnessed it. Witnesses say they heard several shots fired.

“I seen when the cops fired, but I heard two shots before that. Thinking the suspect fired at them and then they fired back, killing the guy,” a witness said.

We did find out that Martin and the woman used to live on Chestnut Way in London where police were called to a domestic situation back in January 2022. Martin was accused of 4th-degree assault. Court records show the victim asked that the charges be dismissed.

The woman who was reported missing was also found in Mississippi. We don’t know her exact whereabouts now, but the district attorney in Mississippi told our sister station she is now safe with her family.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Ruby Wilkerson
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Inmate steals city truck before being captured in Ridgeland
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme
Neighbors in Memphis' Crosstown neighborhood are in shock over the new details of a resident's...
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version