JPD: 2 people exchange ‘heavy gunfire’ outside Provine High School; all students safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people pulled out guns and exchanged fire in broad daylight outside Provine High School Tuesday, police say.

Chief James Davis said the battle broke out around noon. That’s when JPD said the school’s principal immediately implemented a lockdown and called 911.

In the midst of the “heavy gunfire,” a JPS delivery truck was hit as well as the front foyer of the school. No one was injured.

The gunmen never entered the building and all students are safe, police say. The men took off before a swarm of officers arrived on the campus.

“It was just two individuals on the streets firing guns at each other in front of the school,” Davis said. “It’s sad that people pull out guns in broad daylight and shoot at each other.”

JPD says the alleged gunmen were in sedans, one blue and one white.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.