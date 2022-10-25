Jackson City Council votes to extend consultants’ contracts amid talks to modify sewer consent decree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is extending the contracts with its consent decree program managers, but only for another six months.

A consent decree is an agreed order handed down by a federal judge, that includes mandates for bringing the system into compliance with federal law.

Tuesday, the city council approved six-month extensions for Waggoner Engineering/AJA Consultants LLC, and Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company.

The contracts will run through March 31, 2023, and combined, will cost the city around $865,756. The amount is half of what the city would pay if the services were for an entire year.

Both measures were approved on unanimous votes.

Jackson had the option of extending the agreements for longer period of time, but opted not to, citing Public Works’ “uncertain[ty] about the future management of operations of the water-sewer utility.”

“Given all the federal folks in [Jackson], we felt for now that just having a six-month task order on both this and for Burns & McDonnell is prudent, and we’ll see how things are shaking closer to February or March to finish out the fiscal year,” acting City Engineer Robert Lee told the council, referring to the WEI/AJA agreement.

If they are extended in the spring, Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said the city would have to find out where additional funding for the work would come from, saying the council only set aside between $1.3 million and $1.4 million for consent decree program management as part of its 2022-23 budget.

Jackson is currently in talks with the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice to renegotiate terms of its sewer consent decree, and to possibly enter into another decree governing its water system.

Jackson’s sewer decree has been in place since 2012. Under terms of that order, it is required to bring its wastewater system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

In December, a federal judge gave the city and the U.S. government greenlight to officially begin renegotiating terms.

For its part, Jackson is hoping to extend the time it has to complete decree mandates. It currently must make an estimated $960 million in repairs to its sewer system to bring it into federal compliance. However, it only has 17.5 years to do it.

Burns & McDonnell is assisting with those talks, while Waggoner/AJA is handing day-to-day management of the existing decree.

