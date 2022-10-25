LawCall
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later.

According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m.

Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail at the Canton cemetery. As city workers were finishing up for the day and putting up equipment, Saizen managed to grab keys to a city truck and headed for the highway.

Chief Brown says he immediately contacted surrounding law enforcement agencies to assist.

With the help of Madison County and Ridgeland Police, Saizen was captured in Ridgeland at Exit 105 near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Saizen is now in Madison County custody facing multiple charges.

