Goodman residents ask city for more officers during crime increase

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Several residents in Goodman woke up to bullets flying into their cars and homes because of a nearby shooting Sunday morning. Today, those same residents are begging the city to increase their public safety efforts.

“How many more people gotta die before we can get some help down here?” said Goodman resident Eva Howard.

Residents in the town of Goodman say they can’t take another morning where they wake up to the sound of gunshots.

“We have no protection at nighttime,” said Goodman resident Eva Howard. “Young men been coming into our city, sort of like the Purge. They’ve been shooting up to town.”

However, with only five officers in the department and one to two patrolling during the day, including the Chief, Chief Willie Mack says not much can be done.

According to a letter sent by Mayor Ricky Anderson in June, the general fund for the town was low. As a result, he asked the Chief to only work a few hours during the weekend.

“I said you can’t do that. You can’t leave the city open. Then people gonna get relaxed, [and] they can start doing stuff. They’re gonna know police is not on. First time they did it, they broke the post office. We solved that. The second thing they did, they broke into the BP,” Chief Mack said.

Residents told aldermen Monday that they want more police presence on their streets no matter the cost.

“The pay for officers here is $11 an hour,” Howard said. “I think that it needs to be raised to at least 15 to 16 dollars an hour. I think that protection for the citizens should be the first priority.”

“I think we need more police officers to protect us to be around to circle around in the neighborhood,” said Floretta Foster, a Goodman resident.

Chief Mack says he would like to hire officers that are qualified, not those fired from one department just because numbers are low.

“Fifteen minutes before the board meeting, they gave me some applications, and when I was asked do I want him, I told him, ‘No, I don’t know him,’” Chief Mack said.

“We still [are] waiting for those officers to be on duty,” said Howard. We’re still waiting on those officers to be hired because every night this town is being shot up.”

In addition to asking the city for action, many are pleading to state leaders to provide funding and manpower to the department so no innocent lives are lost.

