Forest Hill High School to switch to virtual learning on October 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on October 25.

The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure.

According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due to professional development for teachers.

Dismissal Times:

Elementary - 1:15 p.m.

Middle - 1:50 p.m.

High - 2:35 p.m.

