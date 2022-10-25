Forest Hill High School to switch to virtual learning on October 25
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on October 25.
The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure.
According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due to professional development for teachers.
Dismissal Times:
- Elementary - 1:15 p.m.
- Middle - 1:50 p.m.
- High - 2:35 p.m.
