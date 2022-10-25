First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around a half inch of rain fell today in the metro Jackson area. The rain is much needed, despite the fact we are running well below normal for rain so far this month. We failed to receive an inch of rain in Jackson for the entire previous month of September. We have another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Cooler weather is also moving in. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Out of this weekend, Sunday looks to be the best day, although Saturday should be rainy with the severe threat at a minimum. It will also be quite breezy with rain on Saturday. Expect highs in the 70s. The average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 50. There are 3 areas of tropically disturbed weather in the western Atlantic and eastern Caribbean, but they will not threaten our region.

