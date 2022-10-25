LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

First Alert Forecast:

First Alert
First Alert
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around a half inch of rain fell today in the metro Jackson area.  The rain is much needed, despite the fact we are running well below normal for rain so far this month.  We failed to receive an inch of rain in Jackson for the entire previous month of September.  We have another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.  Cooler weather is also moving in.  Lows will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  Out of this weekend, Sunday looks to be the best day, although Saturday should be rainy with the severe threat at a minimum.  It will also be quite breezy with rain on Saturday.  Expect highs in the 70s.    The average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 50.  There are 3 areas of tropically disturbed weather in the western Atlantic and eastern Caribbean, but they will not threaten our region.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Subject of Silver Alert found dead in wreck near his home
Ruby Wilkerson
Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

Rain to become likely by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: turning cooler and drier today behind cold front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: storm risk Tuesday; quiet, cooler mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: storm risk Tuesday; cooler mid-week
Slight Risk for strong storms
First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storm risk emerges Tuesday