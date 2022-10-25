First Alert Forecast: turning cooler and drier today behind cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A band of gusty showers and storms ahead of a cold front has now exited to our east. Behind the front, winds will snap out of the west gusting up to 30-35 MPH at times. Temperatures will manage the lower 70s this afternoon as skies become sunny. Cooler and drier air will settle in across the area tonight as temperatures bottom out in the middle 40s.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature beautiful and bright conditions as high pressure builds in overhead. High tomorrow afternoon will be slightly cooler than recent days in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will be quick to fall again tomorrow evening/night to the 40s with clear skies in place.

The next couple of days will remain dry and quiet before another low-pressure system moves in late Friday into Saturday. Scattered showers currently look likely with this system during this time, which could have impacts of events and football games. We should see the rain clear out by Sunday and early next week for Halloween.

Talkin’ Tropics: While the end of hurricane season is approaching, it isn’t over quite yet. The NHC is monitoring 3 areas of concern today out in the tropics. There are 2 disturbances over the Atlantic to monitor with 1 over the Caribbean. Of course, the wave over the Caribbean will be one to keep a close eye on over the coming days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.