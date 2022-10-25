First Alert Forecast: storm risk Tuesday; cooler mid-week

TUESDAY: A front will quickly approach the region on the front side of the day. This will flare up a thin line of storms to progress through the region. Amongst the storms, a few could be strong and gusty along their eastward travels. Most of the storms should be east of the region by mid-afternoon with winds switching more westerly to northwest by late afternoon. These winds could also be quite strong – even as the skies clear with gusts as high as 40 mph. Highs will peak in the middle to upper 70s; we’ll fall back to the upper 40s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A fresh airmass returns to the region to move into the mid-parts of the work week. Expect cool morning 40s to give way to the upper 60s and lower 70s amid mainly sunny skies. Breezes won’t be nearly as aggressive as Tuesday – but may be noticeable at times through the afternoon hour, reinforcing the cooler air. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the 40s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Sunshine sticks around through Thursday as temperatures rebound into the middle 70s after a chilly start in the 40s. A slider system will slip across the I-10 corridor by late Friday into Saturday and could feature periods of rain and clouds by the weekend. Highest rain opportunities will move in late morning through afternoon Saturday - tapering in coverage and intensity by Saturday night and Sunday. We’ll stay locked into the clouds for the most part through the weekend. The system will gradually pull away early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

