Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new trial date has been set for Toni Johnson, the Hinds County District 2 election commissioner tied to an election grant embezzlement scheme.

Justice Jess Dickinson set the trial for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the Hinds County Courthouse.

The decision comes weeks after Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, asked the special appointed judge for additional time to prepare for the case after a new indictment was handed down.

Johnson is facing 26 felony counts related to the embezzlement of grant money awarded to keep voters and workers safe during the November 2020 elections. She was initially indicted in February, but was reindicted in September.

At the heart of the matter is how the county allegedly misused more than $1.8 million in grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. The county received the funding in 2020.

Court records reveal additional details about Johnson’s alleged involvement in the scheme, including an alleged sexual affair with Cornelius Johnson, one her co-defendants, who she hand-picked to provide services he was not qualified to perform.

They also reveal that Johnson, as chair of the election commission, allegedly eliminated the selection process for hiring vendors, “implement[ing] her own personal brand of cronyism, picking whomever she liked without explanation or input from anyone.”

Johnson is being charged along with Clinton businessman Cedric Cornelius, and Undare and Trafonda Kidd. Another co-defendant, Sudie Jones-Teague, pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and one count of bribery in connection with the scandal in August.

According to court records, Cornelius presented nearly $210,000 in invoices to the commissioner for work that was never performed, including for voting machine audits, media services and election material distribution.

Cornelius was owner of the now-defunct Apogee Group II. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the company was formed in September 2020, about two months before the November 2020 general election. It was dissolved in November 2021, months after WLBT’s Pandemic Profits investigation.

Prosecutors allege that Johnson received $6,000 from Cornelius in return, as well Cornelius’ “continued affections... who, per text messages provided in discovery, did not find Commissioner Johnson to be attractive,” the state writes.

Jones-Teague, meanwhile, submitted invoices for nearly $127,000 for catering and cleaning services, which also were not provided. More than $122,000 of that amount came from the CTCL grant, while the rest came from taxpayer dollars. Johnson allegedly signed off on the invoices, and, in return, received $300 from Jones-Teague, court records indicate.

The state filed its response in September, after Johnson’s attorney, Lisa Ross, filed a motion to seeking an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Johnson was the victim of “selective prosecution.”

Ross argued the state targeted her client because she was Black, and that several key players tied to the TANF money scandal had not been charged, a claim that Assistant District Attorney Gwen Agho denies.

“While the defense would like the court and potential jury venire to believe that the state has no evidence against Commissioner Johnson and is only seeking prosecution at the behest and browbeating of State Auditor Shad White... that allegation is based in nothing but fiction,” she wrote. “The state would normally refrain from providing extensive facts in pre-trial motions before the trial court, [but] the defense’s allegations have left the state with no other option.”

TANF is the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Multiple defendants have been arrested in the multi-million-dollar scheme. Ross said several allegedly tied to that case, including former Gov. Phil Bryant and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, both of whom are white, “have dodged criminal prosecution for the same and/or more egregious conduct than Johnson.”

However, several people tied to the TANF scheme have pleaded guilty and are facing significant jail time, including former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director John Davis, and mother and son Nancy and Zach New, all of whom are white.

The DA’s seven-page response includes other allegations as well, including Johnson using Hinds County funds “as her own personal piggy bank, ordering 85-inch televisions and personal protective equipment (PPE), under the guise that they were for Hinds County.”

A WLBT investigation revealed Johnson signed off on a $5,398 invoice to purchase two 85-inch Smart TVs and two ViewSonic projectors.

“Commissioner Johnson opens her motion by arguing that her white comparators allegedly acted more egregiously than she did,” the DA’s Office states. “However, Commissioner Johnson’s actions are of an equally disgusting nature, as she abused her power for personal gain during a global pandemic wherein over 12,000 Mississippians lost their lives.”

