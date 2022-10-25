Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help.

According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who identified himself as a police officer called the ice cream store and told the 16-year-old to come outside so he could speak to her about a warrant.

She says she could see the man standing in the parking lot.

After going outside, the teen says the man asked for her age and license plate number, among other things, over the phone.

Several minutes into the call, the man told the teen girl that if she told anyone what he had asked her, he would harm her and her co-workers.

After 30 minutes on the phone with the man, the teen says she ran back inside the store and locked the door behind her.

Once back inside, she says she told her two co-workers to hide in the freezer while she called for police, who arrived in a matter of minutes. By the time they arrived, however, the man was gone.

The Flowood Police Department has since issued a statement about the incident, saying that, as a general rule, no law enforcement agency will call a business about a warrant.

“As a public service announcement, the Flowood Police Department encourages all merchants to educate their employees not to be taken by these scams,” they continued.

