1 woman, 3 men killed over course of two days, bringing Jackson’s homicide count to 115

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One woman and three men were killed over the span of two days, according to a Jackson Police Department media release on Tuesday.

The first homicide was reported on Sunday at 4:49 a.m. when Kajarvis Amos was taken to UMMC for reasons unlisted in the media release. Amos would later die at the hospital.

The second happened later on Sunday at 11:17 a.m. on Audubon Place, where an unidentified man was found shot and killed.

The third homicide occurred on Monday at 7 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting in the Terry Road and Donna Avenue area where a man was found dead in the street from a gunshot wound. He has been identified, but his name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The most recent homicide also happened Monday. Detectives were dispatched to Merit Health regarding a woman with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to UMMC, where she passed away at 7:41 p.m. Her identity is unknown.

There are no known suspects in any of these homicides. Jackson’s homicide count for the year 2022 is now at 115.

