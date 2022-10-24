WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba to host first media briefing in weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is expected to address the media at a briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes days after Gov. Tate Reeves said the mayor’s “absolute and total incompetence” led to the near collapse of the city’s water system.

