WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba to host first media briefing in weeks

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is expected to address the media at a briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes days after Gov. Tate Reeves said the mayor’s “absolute and total incompetence” led to the near collapse of the city’s water system.

Click here to watch.

