Things To Know Monday, October 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Students and staff from Philadelphia, PA come to Capital City to help residents through water crisis

The Jackson water crisis garnered the attention of a high school over a thousand miles away. Students and staff with Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are in the Capital City this weekend, helping residents who are still facing challenges. It comes as tensions rise between Jackson's mayor and the governor. One resident said he wishes the two would do what these students from Philadelphia are doing, working together for the common good.

2. No. 9 JSU edges past Campbell in historic homecoming weekend

Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) runs upfield past a Campbell defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

The undefeated No. 9 Jackson State Tigers downed the Campbell Fighting Camels in front of a packed-out Veterans Memorial Stadium crowd to flex their best start to a season since 1983 on a historic homecoming weekend. Head Coach Deion Sanders has Jackson State University at the center of college football. The Vet housed 51,596 fans, by far the most this season, with celebrity rappers Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross in the building to experience the homecoming festivities in the capital city. From Coach Prime and his football team to the Sonic Boom, the homecoming weekend was truly special, including some performances on the gridiron. After beginning last week’s contest on the front foot against Bethune-Cookman, the Tigers resorted back to their old ways and started the game sluggish against Campbell.

3. Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowin shared the same funeral service. (WLOX)

Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements. According to Baleigh’s younger sister Emma Bowlin, it was very hard for the family when they received the news of the accident. “The night that I actually figured out, it was very hard on us,” Emma said. The 16-year-olds were driving back from Homecoming when they crashed along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley. They were found Sunday evening.

