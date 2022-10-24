LawCall
Terry Road home goes up in flames

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson.

It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road.

No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire.

WLBT is working to find out more about this investigation.

